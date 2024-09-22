Wirtual 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.41 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $6.41 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

