Worldcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $711.99 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Worldcoin has a market cap of $711.99 million and $92.42 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,314,372 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 460,022,881.2786558 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.60646367 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $87,318,308.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

