Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0852

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $72.66 million and $1.02 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 853,289,583 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 852,374,541.1213835. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08574893 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $568,232.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.