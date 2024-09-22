Wrapped XDC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.61 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $166,249.18 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00262158 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,335,801 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,409,717.99309087. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.0286424 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $167,732.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

