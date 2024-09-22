yearn.finance Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. yearn.finance has a market cap of $166.10 million and $7.72 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $4,949.01 or 0.07887471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,563 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

