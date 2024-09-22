Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $30.15 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $30.15 or 0.00047447 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $492.32 million and $59.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Zcash alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.