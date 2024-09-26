1,137 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $398.04 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

