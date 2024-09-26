1,244,705 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,244,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,072,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.71% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

