4,365 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kirby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kirby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kirby by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

KEX opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

