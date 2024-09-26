4,439 Shares in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of VF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

VF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VFC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. VF Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

