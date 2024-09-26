479,419 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 479,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.