487,074 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 487,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,787,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,740,000 after buying an additional 2,649,643 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,550,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 225,839 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,885,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 582,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 251,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFS opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

