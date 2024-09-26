58,795 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ERJ stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

