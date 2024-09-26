74,901 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.47 million, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.79. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

