9,892 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $577,628.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

SFM opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

