Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $525.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $527.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.44 and a 200 day moving average of $492.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

