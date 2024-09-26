Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

