Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 103,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $9,171,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.29.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,227,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,367 shares of company stock worth $34,079,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

