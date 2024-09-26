Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $43.22 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

