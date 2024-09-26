Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.