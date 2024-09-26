Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 484 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $85.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.