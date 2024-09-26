Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

