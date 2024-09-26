Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 161,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

