Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 0.9%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $521.71 and last traded at $522.99. Approximately 489,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,235,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $228.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,759 shares of company stock worth $4,603,153. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

