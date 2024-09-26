Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

