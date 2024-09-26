Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,032.16 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,049.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $974.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $957.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

