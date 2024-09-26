Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.78.

NYSE:EXP opened at $282.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,135.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

