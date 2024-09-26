Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.03.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

