Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $481,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNTG. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

