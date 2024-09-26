Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GATO stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.09. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

