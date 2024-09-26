Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 4,442 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get RxSight alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at about $19,512,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the second quarter valued at $14,942,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $7,354,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,064.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,064.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,267,516. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

View Our Latest Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.