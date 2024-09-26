Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 1,767.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.22.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

