Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,197,482 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $394,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 59,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 995,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

