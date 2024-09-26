Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $90.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,205. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488,566 shares of the software’s stock worth $244,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $91,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

