Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.