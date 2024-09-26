Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
