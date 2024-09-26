AlTi Global Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

