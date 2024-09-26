AlTi Global Inc. Buys 2,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

