AlTi Global Inc. Buys 7,926 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,902,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGIT opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.