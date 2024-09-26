AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $179.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

