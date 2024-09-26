AlTi Global Inc. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $225,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 643.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 89,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77,607 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,301,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

