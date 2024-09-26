AlTi Global Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

