AlTi Global Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,171,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications stock opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

