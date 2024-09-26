AlTi Global Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

PWR opened at $297.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $262.72. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

