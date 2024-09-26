AlTi Global Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

NYSE:BLK opened at $936.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $872.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $819.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $942.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

