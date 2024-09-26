AlTi Global Inc. Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get RTX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.