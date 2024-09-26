AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

