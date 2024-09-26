AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $156.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

