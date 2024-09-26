AlTi Global Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 297,373 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,405,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 223,392 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 202,782 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,218,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,420,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

