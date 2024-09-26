AlTi Global Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 55,392.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.