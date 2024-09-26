AlTi Global Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.